October 26, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

Rashmika reacts to criticism over her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda: We chose each other

Rashmika reacts to criticism over her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda: We chose each other

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) A lot has been written about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship ever since their appearance on the 'Koffee With Karan season 9'. Finally breaking her silence on the matter, the 'Animal' actress said that the reaction of the netizens felt less like an opinion and more like an 'angry mob looking for someone to vent at'.

"Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don't want to see it (sic)," she wrote on her IG.

Rashmika shared that she decided to speak up on the matter to protect those who still believed in love.

Clearing the air on her proposing to Vijay for an entire year, she added, "But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it. And we did. We chose each other."

Rashmika also revealed that Vijay is a big support in her life.

"When I snap a bone, you aren't there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren't there. He is. When I need to go to the hospital, you aren't there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren't there. He is," she added.

The 'Pushpa' actress made it clear in no uncertain terms that she will not tolerate anyone speaking ill of her family.

Her post read, "Bitch about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism."

Rashmika further added that feminism is not about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether one is a man or a woman. She added that for her, feminism meant having the freedom to choose one's own life and take charge of it.

"I took charge of mine and it rewarded me with immense love," she added.

--IANS

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