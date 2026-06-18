Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Mysaa' unit wraps up song shoot

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Director Rawindra Pulle, who is directing the eagerly awaited action thriller 'Mysaa', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has now disclosed that the unit of the film has just wrapped up the shooting of a song in the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, Rawindra Pulle shared a picture of the sets of the song and wrote, "#Mysaa song pack up." The song, which features Rashmika, has been choreographed by well known dance choreographer Brinda.

The film has generated excitement among fans ever since it was first announced. In fact, in May this year, the film was in the news when actress Rashmika Mandanna disclosed that the unit had successfully wrapped up a long schedule in Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures of the unit that worked in Kerala, Rashmika wrote, "Guys, a little update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!!"

She went on to say, "And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible. Thank you guys and I'll see you soon again on set."

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi had choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which were shot in this schedule. Rashmika is believed to have performed some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action schedule.

Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.

For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

With international action director Andy Long supervising the stunts, sources say the film is shaping up to set a new benchmark for female-led action in Indian cinema.

Sources had disclosed that after being deeply moved by the script, Rashmika chose to rebuild herself physically and mentally for the role. Determined to deliver an action performance that felt raw and real, Rashmika had flown to Bangkok and immersed herself in an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp.

Her daily routine there was nothing short of brutal, informed a source, who added that the actress trained for nearly eight hours every day, learning advanced stunt techniques, hand-to-hand combat, and high-speed action coordination under globally renowned experts.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

--IANS

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