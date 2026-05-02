Rashmika Mandanna says 'I love you sweetie' as sister Shiman turns 13

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna wished her little sister Shiman Mandanna with a lovely social media post as she turned 13 on Saturday.

Giving her baby sister a big swishy hug on her special day, Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happiest 13 to you my sweets! 13 is fun so make sure you have fun while you are at it! I love you sweetie!! Biigggggesssstttt swiiisssshhhhy hugs! (sic)"

The latest post of the 'Animal' actress also included some adorable pictures of her sister posing next to her birthday cake. We also see a close-up of her cake-smudge face.

It must be noted that Rashmika and her sister have a massive age gap of 16 years. On more than one occasion, the 'Pushpa' actress has revealed that she sees Shiman as her own daughter.

Shiman was recently captured attending Rashmilka's wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda in February this year in Udaipur.

Talking about her professional commitments, Rashmika will soon be seen leading Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller "Mysaa".

Recently, the team commenced a 15-day action schedule in Kerala.

IANS had previously reported that Rashmika underwent rigorous training at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand, to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action-packed schedule.

According to the sources, 'The Girlfriend' actress trained for more than eight hours every day for "Mysaa" in Bangkok.

Rashmika will be seen essaying the role of a tribal Gond girl in her next.

Along with Rashmika, the core cast of "Mysaa" further includes Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles, along with others.

Over and above this, Rashmika will also be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the first time in the highly anticipated "Cocktail 2".

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy "Cocktail", starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty as the lead.

--IANS

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