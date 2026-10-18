Rashmika Mandanna picks Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) After Salman Khan set the tone for the final season of the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan', beloved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen on the couch together for the second episode.

This marks Rashmika's debut on the show, whereas VD has already appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' with his 'Liger' co-star Ananya Panday.

The episode was full of candid revelations by the couple. During the Rapid Fire section of the show, Rashmika was asked by host and filmmaker Karan Johar to choose between her 'Animal' co-star Ranbir Kapoor and 'Pushpa' co-star Allu Arjun. 'The Girlfriend' actor picked the latter.

Later, when Karan asked Vijay who he believes he shares the best on-screen chemistry with, apart from Rashmika, she interjected, saying ‘nobody’. To this, Vijay revealed that his mantra for a happy marriage is simple, 'Always agree with your wife.'

Making some more exciting disclosures about their personal lives, Vijay and Rashmika shared how she had to ask him 100 times before they finally tied the knot earlier this year.

In the recently released promo, KJo asked Rashmika and VD, "Was there a proposal?" As Rashmika shook her head, Vijay revealed, "She was like, 'Let’s get married.' I was like, 'Okay, you have asked me a 100 times.'"

As Karan confirmed with Rashmika if she really asked the 'Arjun Reddy' actor 100 times for marriage, she shared, "I asked him for an entire year." Vijay then clarified, "I am not an a**hole."

As they approached the gaming segment of the episode, Vijay called Allu Arjun and asked him to deliver the now-iconic line, “Karan, it’s me”.

After keeping their admirers guessing about their relationship status for a long time, Vijay and Rashmika finally got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in a traditional ceremony.

--IANS

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