Rashmika Mandanna compliments hubby Vijay Deverakonda: Will forever be a fan of your work

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna admitted that she has been and forever will be a fan of her husband Vijay Deverakonda's work, following the recent release of their period drama, 'Ranabaali'.

Rashmika, who essays the role of Jayamma in the movie, revealed that her character taught her what being a true woman is all about.

Expressing her joy about all the love received by the movie, she wrote on social media, "Jayamma !! A woman whose love is so pure!! She spoke to me about what being a woman is truly about. Standing up for her people, protecting her people loving her people with all she has (sic)."

"There is so much love pouring in for Ranabaali and Jayamma, and I feel so overwhelmed and happy. The film speaks about the strength we have as a community, our belief in God, our strength to celebrate the little things even in the darkest of times, and how we all stand as one when someone from outside tries to intervene.. we don’t just stand and watch - we fight, and that’s what Ranabaali is about! We all fighting together for the same cause!," the 'Animal' actress added.

Lauding Vijay, Rashmika shared, "@thedeverakonda - I told you and I keep telling you that I am a fan and I will forever be a fan of your work.. today seeing everyone appreciate you and your hard work (which you always do) and your work brings me one great sense of joy and peace and happiness.. my heart is happy happy for you!"

The 'Pushpa' actress also called director Rahul Sankrityan "one of the most BEAUTIFUL storytellers we have in our country today".

"I really hope his storytelling is always and always protected.. and I truly am glad he’s seeing all of his hard work being appreciated by you loveliest people," she added.

She also thanked all those who made it possible to bring 'Ranabaali' on screen.

"The whole team has come together so beautifully to complete this film together!! Thankyou to each and every one of you who’s made this film what it is today!" Rashmika shared.

'The Girlfriend' actress signed off saying, "With all my love, Your Jayamma!"

--IANS

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