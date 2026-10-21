Rashid, Sediqullah gain big in ODI rankings; Windies trio rise in T20Is

Dubai, Oct 21 (IANS) Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has further strengthened his position at the top of the ICC ODI bowling rankings after an impressive four-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in the ongoing tri-series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rashid, who also holds the No. 1 position in the T20I bowling rankings, improved his rating from 714 to 742 points in ODI following his figures of 4/17 in eight overs against Zimbabwe. His performance helped Afghanistan secure a comprehensive 158-run victory in Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old now enjoys an 80-point advantage over Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, who occupies second place, while South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj remains third in the updated ODI bowling rankings.

Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal was another major beneficiary of the latest rankings update, climbing from 32nd to 20th in the ODI batting chart after scoring a century against Zimbabwe.

Atal struck 102 off 110 deliveries, registering his third ODI hundred, as Afghanistan completed their convincing win in the UAE tri-series, which also features Bangladesh.

Elsewhere, Pakistan batter Salman Agha moved up one place to 12th, while England left-hander Ben Duckett gained two positions to reach 13th following their meeting in Rawalpindi.

In the bowling rankings, Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam climbed two places to 11th, while teammate Taskin Ahmed made a significant jump of nine positions to 12th. Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf also gained two places to reach a joint 20th position.

In the T20I rankings, the West Indies captain Shai Hope is in the top 10, moving up from 11th to ninth after a match-winning 102 not out in the fourth match of the series against India which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sherfane Rutherford’s 49 not out off 26 balls has lifted him six places to 18th while spinner Gudakesh Motie is up 10 places to 26th among bowlers.

--IANS

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