Rasha Thadani stresses the importance for protecting animals this 'Earth Day'

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) As we all celebrate 'Earth Day' on Wednesday, newbie actress Rasha Thadani has urged all to focus on protecting our animals as a crucial part of saving the planet.

Rasha stressed that animals play a significant role in ensuring our survival.

The 'Azaad' actress took to social media and dropped a cute video of herself trying to shake hands with a street dog.

Talking about the significance of the survival of all forms of life on earth, Rasha went on to write on her official Instagram handle, "Happy Earth Day. I hope this year we understand the importance of our forests and our wildlife. Earth Day isn’t just about the beaches and mountains that Mother Earth has gifted us, it’s about all life on Earth. (sic)"

"Protecting animals is a key part of protecting the planet. Our survival is directly dependent on them, the sooner we understand that- the better for us," she went on to add.

Not only her, but another Bollywood beauty, Shilpa Shetty, also published a post this "Earth Day".

The 'Dhadkan' actress used the opportunity to remind everyone that it is extremely crucial to keep in touch with nature.

She shared that it is only by connecting with our Mother Earth that we truly come to realize who we really are.

Shilpa penned on the photo-sharing app, "On Earth Day and every day, a gentle reminder to “ground yourself “ bare feet on the earth, letting her energy heal and restore you...reconnect with nature, the sun on your skin, soil beneath your feet, birds chirping, waves whispering, and the breeze brushing your face... because when you touch the Earth, you remember who you truly are. (sic)".

'Earth Day' was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, as an initiative by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson to address the growing concerns regarding pollution, industrial waste, and the resultant environmental degradation.

--IANS

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