October 26, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

Rasha Thadani calls mom Raveena Tandon her 'actual bestfriend' in a warm birthday wish

Rasha Thadani calls mom Raveena Tandon her 'actual bestfriend' in a warm birthday wish

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon received a sweet birthday wish from daughter, actress Rasha Thadani.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, Rasha uploaded a couple of adorable pictures of the mother and daughter duo. Her post also included glimpses from an advertisement they did together.

"Happy birthday to my actual bestfriend. Love u mamaaaa (Red heart and Princess emoticons) (sic)," Rasha wished her mom.

Apart from Rasha, veteran actress Bhagyashree also used social media to share her birthday wish for Raveena.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and uploaded a photograph with the 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress where both of them are smiling for the camera.

Expressing her admiration for Raveena, she penned, “Happy birthday Ravs! May you remain as ravishing @officialraveenatandon forever.”

From doing ads together to visiting temples, Rasha is believed to share a special bond with mom Raveena. They are also often seen making appearances on each other's social media handles.

In March this year, as Rasha celebrated her 21st birthday, Raveena visited the Tirupati temple with her daughter.

Not just that, Raveena even posted a carousel of pictures from their spiritual visit on her social media account.

The images taken in the temple premises feature the mother and daughter posing against the backdrop of the famous Tirupati temple.

Rasha looked extremely beautiful in a vibrant red-and-green traditional saree with gold borders. Accompanying her, Raveena opted for a cream and gold saree paired with a green blouse.

Rasha and Raveena are often seen visiting temples together as part of their spiritual journey. In November 2024, they offered prayers at the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh.

As Raveena dropped a few glimpses from her temple visit on her official handle, she revealed that this was her 11th Jyotirling out of the 12th and Rasha’s 10th.

--IANS

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