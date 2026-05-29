Ranvir Shorey shares insight into his 'The Pyramid Scheme' character of a middle-class man

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming OTT series 'The Pyramid Scheme', has shared that his character in the show is a middle-class man chasing something beyond than fame and money. His character in the show is driven by sheer obsession to get everything in too little time, a key theme of the show that sets up the innocent people into a trap.

The series is based on the intriguing world of pyramid schemes. It also stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil.

Talking about the series and his character, Ranvir Shorey, shared, “When I read the script and my character, I was immediately drawn to it. While the story is based on pyramid schemes, it is interesting the way it uses that subject to show how ordinary people get pulled into extraordinary situations in their search for purpose, respect, and a better life. My character, Manoj, is a simple, middle-class man but he seeks something more than money or fame, something that, personally for him, is more valuable than a growing bank balance".

He further mentioned, "I am thankful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me the opportunity to be a part of 'The Pyramid Scheme', a show that is rooted, layered, and reflective of human behaviour. I am sure audiences will enjoy watching this series as much as I enjoyed being a part of it”.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Friday, and it explores the thrilling world of quick money, ambition, and fraudulent pyramid schemes. It showcases a world of flashy wealth and big promises in merely six months. Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Manoj Srivastava (played by Ranvir Shorey), two men, with different aspirations, pulled into the glittering maze of ‘sapno ka business model’ that is based on pyramid marketing a world that promises them quick money, respect, and success by convincing others to join the system, and add to the riches.

Shekhar Suman, who portrays the character of Tarun Bajaj in The Pyramid Scheme, said, “My character in this series is unlike any role I have played before. He is quirky which made him really interesting for me as an actor. This series also marks my first collaboration with Prime Video and TVF, and it has been a great experience. What I really love about this story is how rooted and authentic it feels. And of course, working with talented actors such as Paramvir and Ranvir, who brought so much energy and sincerity to the set every single day, made the whole journey even more special. I am looking forward to seeing the viewers’ reactions to my role and The Pyramid Scheme when it premieres on Prime Video on June 5”.

Paramvir Singh Cheema, who plays Goldy in The Pyramid Scheme, shared, “Goldy is a character completely different from anything I’ve played till now. He hails from Haridwar, the Gateway of Gods and that essence reflects deeply in who he is. Working with TVF made the character feel even more real and authentic".

"After the incredible experience of working with Prime Video and TVF on 'Sapne vs Everyone', collaborating with them again on a world and character so different felt truly exciting. I can’t wait for viewers to experience Goldy’s journey when The Pyramid Scheme premieres on Prime Video on June 5", he added.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, The series is set to premiere on June 5 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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