October 14, 2026 12:11 AM हिंदी

Ranvir Shorey registers complaint with Mumbai Police after receiving death threats

Ranvir Shorey registers complaint with Mumbai Police after receiving death threats

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who often engages in a tussle with social media users over political differences, has shared an update with regards to threats received from his ideological opponents in his email inbox.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he shared that he submitted an official complaint with the cops.

He wrote, “Official complaint has been filed. Now it’s over to @MumbaiPolice. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern”.

Prior to this, the actor expressed his gratitude to Mumbai Police for reaching out after he was doxed on social media, and received threats.

The actor had heated exchange with the users on social media in the light of the ongoing protests in the country over the alleged irregularities in the electoral system of India.

It comes after, the online party, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified its agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protests in Delhi entering their 4th day on October 13, 2026. The youth-led movement is opposing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has disenfranchised millions of voters. The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of manipulation.

On October 10, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after arriving in Delhi for a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Many protesters were also detained as authorities imposed extensive security restrictions. The three leaders were released on October 11, reportedly subject to a condition to maintain public peace for one year. Dipke subsequently vowed to continue the agitation.

The CJP has also called for electoral reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in voter-list revisions. The Apex Court during its special hearing on Sunday noted that there will be no detention of the protestors, and the public transport will return to normalcy.

--IANS

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