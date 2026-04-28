April 28, 2026 9:31 AM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh turns protective of mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone at airport

Ranveer Singh turns protective of mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone at airport

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood star and the current obsession of nation, Ranveer Singh was seen being protective and very attentive towards his superstar wife and mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone as the couple was spotted at the airport late at night on the 28th of April.

In the video, Ranveer is seen closely walking alongside Deepika, escorting her to the airport security check-in. The actor was seen maintaining a watchful eye on his wife, subtly guiding her as they made their way inside the airport.

Deepika opted for a relaxed yet chic look, dressed in an oversized royal blue outfit paired with night glares, while Ranveer sported a casual ensemble.

As soon as the power couple arrived, onlookers at the airport were seen visibly excited, gathered around and quickly started to record the Ranveer and Deepika.

Their daughter Dua was not seen accompanying them during this outing.

For the uninitiated, on April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had taken to their social media accounts to announce their second pregnancy.

The couple in a joint post had taken to their respective social media accounts and published a cute pic of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to their little girl Dua whom they

welcomed on September 8, 2024.

Talking about Deepika and Ranveer’s love story, it began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

After keeping their admirers guessing for a long time, the couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a stunning ceremony at Italy's Lake Como.

The couple have shared screen space in many more movies such as, 'Bajiroa Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and '83'.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Kiran Kumar reminisces about his 40-year-long journey on Doordarshan

Kiran Kumar reminisces about his 40-year-long journey on Doordarshan

Saiee M Manjrekar: Working on a film based in different era is very interesting

Saiee M Manjrekar: Working on a film based in different era is very interesting

Man Utd Edge closer to UCL return with 2-1 win over Brentford

Man Utd Edge closer to UCL return with 2-1 win over Brentford

Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer 'Patriot' cleared for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer 'Patriot' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Poonam Dhillon pays tribute to late Bharat Kapoor, recalls working with him in ‘landmark’ movie ‘Noorie’

Poonam Dhillon pays tribute to late Bharat Kapoor, recalls working with him in ‘landmark’ movie ‘Noorie’

Bengaluru continues to lead as career hub for large companies in AI era

Bengaluru continues to lead as career hub for large companies in AI era

Antonio Banderas shares fun moments with daughter, former wife and son-in-law

Antonio Banderas shares fun moments with daughter, former wife and son-in-law

Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on ‘Morni’

Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on his track ‘Morni’

Urvashi Dholakia’s 11 year-old ‘baby boy’ Jaeger passes away; actress calls it ‘unbearable pain’

Urvashi Dholakia’s 11 year-old ‘baby boy’ Jaeger passes away; actress calls it ‘unbearable pain’

China threat drives US missile defence rethink

China threat drives US missile defence rethink