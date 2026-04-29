Ranveer Singh starrer 'Pralay' remains on track, zombie drama to go on floor this August

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Basking in the massive success of the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to lead filmmaker Jai Mehta's post-apocalyptic thriller titled “Pralay”.

Recently, many reports claimed that the forthcoming drama has hit a roadblock owing to the alleged “creative differences” between Ranveer and the director.

However, now an insider close to the project has rubbished any such report, clarifying that “Pralay” is still very much on track.

“Reports suggesting any uncertainty around ‘Pralay’ are completely baseless,” the insider shared.

They added that the production of the drama will commence in August this year.

The reports further stated that the pre-production for the drama has already begun.

“Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script. The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, ‘Pralay’ is on track to go on floors by August 2026," they went on to add.

Touted to be a VFX-heavy action thriller set in the post-apocalyptic, dystopian world, “Pralay” is expected to explore the zombie genre unlike anything attempted so far in Bollywood.

Having worked on "Pralay" since last year, the filmmaker wishes to mount the project on a grand scale, with an estimated budget of around 300 crore.

Penned by Jai Mehta, along with his “Lootere” writer Vishal Kapoor, the film is being backed by Hansal Mehta under his home banner True Story Films and Ranveer's Maa Kasam Films, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment.

It is further believed that Ranveer will be seen in a completely new look in his next.

Previously, it was reported that "Pralay" was a cinematic adaptation of the bestselling novel "Blindness". However, Hansal Mehta later denied the reports during a recent media interaction.

--IANS

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