Ranveer Brar: Food is the glue that binds people, establishes a society

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who is receiving a lot of good response to his quiz show ‘Yess Chef’, has shared that food is the primal bond that binds people, and helps in establishing societies and cultures.

The celebrity chef and actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his new streaming show ‘Yess Chef’, and said the bonds created by food are incomparable.

He told IANS, “The original bond is food. 2 friends can sit on a song and discuss a painting. But when two friends sit together and eat together, there is no comparison to that bond. So, food is the original glue”.

“And it connects two people, family, community, society, and country which makes it very powerful. And I feel very lucky to be in such a business, that even if you don't want to, people get connected to you”, he added.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared advice to ensure food safety in homes, and said that the best way to get quality products on kitchen platforms or dining tables is to shop from local markets.

He earlier told IANS, “I believe that first of all, do your own shopping from local markets. That is very important if we talk about freshness. All of us have stopped going to the vegetable market. The 10-minute apps have changed the culture of shopping from vegetable markets. When you see fresh vegetables on the whole cart, you understand the value of fresh food. Even if you get a small packet of cabbage, you don't enjoy it”.

“I think we should continue. Last minute apps are fine in an emergency, but it is very important to go to the market and buy fresh vegetables. Secondly, if we talk about freshness, I feel that if we make as much food as we want, then there will be less things in the refrigerator. And if there are less things in the refrigerator, then there will be less tension in the mind that we have to use leftover food. So, the refrigerator is equivalent to the tension in the mind”, he added.

--IANS

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