Ranji Trophy: Siddesh Lad, Ayush Mhatre carry weight of huge legacy as Mumbai chase 43rd title

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) With 42 titles in their kitty, the current generation of Mumbai cricketers have to shoulder the weight of a humongous legacy when they step into the field for every Ranji Trophy edition.

Having gone without a title in the last couple of seasons, the domestic giants are getting ready for their season-opener on Sunday, with captain Siddhesh Lad and his deputy Ayush Mhatre getting into new roles.

Lad will handle captaincy on a permanent basis for the season for the first time, having led sporadically on various occasions, while Mhatre, the Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, is stepping into the vice-captain's role for the first time.

Both Lad and Mhatre on Thursday admitted that Mumbai's unmatched dominance in the top domestic red-ball competition is something they have to live with, but felt that the pressure was something they can carry because of their experience and the preparations they have made for the season.

“Given Mumbai’s rich history, the 42 Ranji Trophy titles we have won and the legacy of players who have represented the team, there will always be pressure when you wear the Mumbai jersey. But as a unit, we want to embrace that pressure rather than run away from it. We understand the history and culture that come with representing Mumbai, and we are looking forward to the season,” Lad said in a pre-season press conference organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday.

Mumbai will open their campaign in Group D in the national cricket championship against Chandigarh on Sunday and will travel to Bilaspur in Himachal for their next game starting on October 18.

Lad and Mhatre will lead a young and energised Mumbai side which begins its campaign against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The team is a bit short on experience, with former India captain Ajinkya Rahane announcing his retirement at the end of the previous season and the selectors deciding not to include Suryakumar Yadav.

Lad said Rahane's experience would be missed but felt he can always pick up the phone to discuss things with him if necessary. He was diplomatic in dealing with the SKY issue and said the decision was taken by the selectors and he would focus on the 15 players he has been handed.

Mumbai do have a couple of team combination issues to sort out as all-rounder Shardul Thakur is still recovering from an injury and is sure to miss the opening match and is also doubtful for the second game against Himachal Pradesh. Lad said they will take confidence from the performances of pacer Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani and Sarfaraz Khan. Mulani and Deshpande were part of the India A squad that played Australia A at home, while Sarfaraz turned out for Rest of India in their win over Jammu & Kashmir in the Irani Cup match.

In the pre-season press conference at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Lad and Mhatre shared insights into the team’s preparations, tactical approach and ambitions for the upcoming red-ball season.

Following his elevation to a leadership role, Mhatre elaborated on taking up responsibility and working alongside the seniors. He said: “Being named vice-captain of Mumbai is a big responsibility and a very proud moment for me, especially given the stature of the team and what the Ranji Trophy means to Mumbai cricket. The support I have received from the team has been excellent, and I have never felt like I was treated differently because I am a youngster. Siddesh Lad has supported me a lot and always made me feel comfortable within the team.

Mhatre, who has played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said he has picked up things about leadership by talking to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"I have also learnt the importance of staying calm on the field. We have always seen how Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains calm, and one of the things I have learnt from him is that anger may last for five minutes, but decisions taken in anger can often be wrong. Once you calm down, you can think better. I have tried to follow that approach, stay composed on the field and make better decisions for myself and the team,” he said.

Mumbai’s 16-member squad blends experienced domestic campaigners with emerging young talent, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan adding depth and pedigree as the side begins its pursuit of a record-extending 43rd Ranji Trophy title.

Captain Lad brings extensive First-Class experience to the leadership group, having amassed over 5,600 runs across his domestic career. A key middle-order presence during the 2025–26 season, Lad provided Mumbai with stability and resilience in pressure situations.

Vice-captain Mhatre continues his rapid rise in domestic cricket. The 19-year-old opening batter has scored 660 runs in 13 First-Class matches. Having returned from a hamstring injury that ruled him out earlier this year, Mhatre’s composure at the top of the order will be an important asset for Mumbai’s batting unit.

Mumbai squad for first match of Ranji Trophy 2026-27:

Siddhesh Lad (Captain), Ayush Mhatre (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester D'Souza and Onkar Tarmale.

--IANS

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