Ranji Trophy: Rahul's batting trouble continues; Jadeja scalps three wickets after century

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India star batter KL Rahul was dismissed for another cheap score for Karnataka as he followed his four-run outing in the first innings with one run in the second against Andhra in a Group B clash in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, another India veteran Ravindra Jadeja backed his century with a three-wicket haul for Saurashtra in the clash against Chhattisgarh in Rajkot in Group B, while Punjab have started to lose the plot in their Group B encounter against Assam.

Karnataka are in trouble as they ended the third day at 176/4 and have only a 32-run lead. This could have been worse if not for an unbeaten 81 from Karun Nair, while captain Smaran Ravichandran is also unbeaten on 21. Rahul was earlier dismissed for one, while Mayank Agarwal also managed to score just 18.

With one day remaining, Karnataka need some magic for an outright win, or else they can at most manage one point if the match ends in a draw, as they had a first-innings deficit. Andhra will take six points if they win (seven if they win by 10 wickets) or they will take three points if the match is drawn, as they have the first-innings lead after bowling Karnataka out for 274 and putting 418 in reply.

Meanwhile, Jadeja followed his 102 from the first innings with 3-40 in the first essay with the ball to bowl Chhattisgarh out for 312. Saurashtra are 45/0 in the second innings at stumps on Day 3 and would fancy three points or a win on the final day.

Punjab are seemingly losing the plot in their fixture against Assam in their Group B fixture in New Chandigarh. They ended the third day at 287/5 and trail by 86 more runs. Salil Arora and Emanjot Singh Chahal are unbeaten on 25 and 28, respectively.

In Group A, Madhya Pradesh are 151/5 against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir in their second innings as Shubham Sharma went back unbeaten on 51 to help the team take their lead to 227.

Puducherry were dismissed for 313 in their first innings against Vidarbha on Day 3 of the clash in Nagpur. Ritesh Gudge (95), Mohit Kale (78) and Nikhil Gangta (54) scored strong fifties, but Parth Rekhade and Aman Mokhade took three wickets each. In reply, Vidarbha are 22/1 at stumps and have a lead of 137 runs.

Goa are trailing Baroda by 238 runs after being asked to follow-on as they ended Day 3 at 35/1. They were earlier dismissed for 199. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh defeated Bihar by an innings and 267 runs.

In Group C, Delhi trail Bengal by 88 runs after ending the day at 101/3. Bengal had earlier posted 429 on the back of Abishek Porel's 149 and Sudip Gharami's 133. Kerala are in all sorts after ending the third day at 269/6 against Jharkhand in reply to 587, trailing by 318 runs.

Maharashtra lead Services in Delhi by 172 runs after ending the third day at 66/5. They had earlier bowled Services out for 227. Odisha ended Day 3 against Gujarat at 119/4 and have a four-run lead, but Gujarat took a 115-run advantage in the first innings.

In Group D, Mumbai completed a stellar innings and a 155-run win over Chandigarh at Wankhede, while Rajasthan led Yamil Nadu by 170 runs after ending Day 3 at 81/4. They had a 91-run lead in the first innings.

Railways have a 158-run trail against Uttarakhand as they were 34/0 at stumps. They were bowled out for 278 in the first innings, while Uttarakhand made 470.

Haryana are close to a win against Himachal Pradesh as they end Day 3 at 26/3, needing 45 more runs. They had bowled HP out for just 113 in the second innings.

--IANS

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