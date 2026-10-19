Ranji Trophy: Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar becomes second Indian batter to hit quadruple ton

Sovima, Oct 19 (IANS) Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar on Monday has become only the second Indian batter to score a quadruple century in first-class cricket. Sutar achieved this landmark feat when he struck an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy Plate group match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.

Playing in just his second first-class game, left-handed Sutar surpassed Prithvi Shaw's 379 to register the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history. Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in Pune in 1948/49 stands ahead of Sutar's effort in the competition's record books.

Sutar, who was on 392 at tea break, reached the 400-run landmark in the 155th over, after which Mizoram declared at 581/9. In all, he faced 517 balls and hit 46 fours and seven sixes. He was on 231 when the last man, Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak, walked out, and the pair went on to add an unbroken 190 for the tenth wicket.

Mizoram, who had ended the opening day on 331/5, slipped to 391/9 on day two before Sutar and Lalrempuia took the game away from Nagaland. It’s also a record for the third-highest last-wicket stand in Ranji Trophy history, 43 runs short of the record 233 put on by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai in 1991/92.

Sutar became only the tenth batter to score 400 or more in a first-class innings, joining a list that includes batting greats such as Brian Lara and Don Bradman. Lara holds the record for the highest first-class score with his unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994, and also made 400 not out for the West Indies against England in a Test match in 2004.

Pakistan's Hanif Mohammed fell one short of 500, and made 499 for Karachi against Bahawalpur in 1959. Sutar had made his Ranji debut for Mizoram in last week's season opener against Manipur after securing a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

He scored 35 and 99, being run out one short of a hundred in the second innings, as Mizoram fought back from a 68-run first-innings deficit before losing narrowly by three wickets. Sutar had represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the previous domestic season on the back of strong performances in Mumbai's local leagues.

In June, he helped MSC Maratha Royals defend their Mumbai T20 League title and hit back-to-back half-centuries. He finished the season with 212 runs from six innings at a strike rate of nearly 120.

--IANS

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