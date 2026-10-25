Ranji Trophy: Chhattisgarh’s consecutive home games shifted out due to no NGT clearance

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Chhattisgarh’s back-to-back home matches against Andhra and Hyderabad, in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy have been moved out of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) did not give them the clearance for hosting the games.

As a result, Chhattisgarh’s Elite Group ‘B’ clash against Andhra, which begins on Monday, will now be played at the DVR Ground in Mulapadu, near Vijayawada, as what was meant to be a home fixture for them has turned into an away one.

The side’s fourth-round game against Hyderabad has also been shifted out of the state capital and is likely to be played in their opponents city. “Yes, the consecutive home games of Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy have been moved out of Raipur. It’s because the NGT has not yet given them clearance to host games,” a source aware of the developments said to IANS on Sunday.

It is not to be noted that in July, the tribunal had allowed for Raipur to host the three women’s T20Is between India and Zimbabwe, which were played last week, on the condition that it deposits Rs 20 lakh for groundwater recharge with the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

But for the Ranji Trophy games, it didn’t get the green signal, with the tribunal setting next hearing date on December 9. “They had given special permission only for three women’s T20Is between India and Zimbabwe held last week.

“For hosting the two home Ranji Trophy games, it could have been done, as they have completed all the compliance. But the NGT is asking for a heavy amount for staging those games – around Rs 20 lakhs per match,” added the source.

The development has also cast a shadow over the other fixtures Chhattisgarh is lined up to host this season. “There are a few more board games Chhattisgarh is due to host – so let’s see what happens to it in the future. There are more grounds present in the state, but it’s just that they are not upto that level of the stadium situated in Raipur.”

Chhattisgarh has struggled in its two away outings so far, drawing with Saurashtra before going down to Punjab in New Chandigarh. With just one point from two matches, Chhattisgarh is seventh in the group and needs favourable results to move up in the points table.

The Chhattisgarh-Andhra game will be shown live on JioHotstar. Other Ranji Trophy round three games to be shown on JioHotstar are Tamil Nadu vs Railways clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Baroda vs reigning champions Jammu & Kashmir game at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, which will also be broadcasted on Star Sports Khel.

--IANS

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