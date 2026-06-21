Randeep Hooda's better half Lin Laishram wishes 'Happy Father’s Day to the best dad'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda's better half Lin Laishram wished a Happy Father’s Day to the best dad.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Lin Laishram revealed that the 'Highway' actor cares about every little thing when it comes to their daughter Nyomica, making him an incredible father.

She dropped an adorable picture of Hooda holding his little munchkin in his arms while playing with his furry friend.

Wishing her husband on his first Father's Day as a dad, Lin Laishram wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Father’s Day to the best dad. (red heart emoji) @randeephooda Every day, you wonder if you’re holding her right, singing the right lullaby, making the right choices or doing enough for her. But the truth is, the fact that you care so deeply and ask yourself these questions every day means you’re already giving her your very best. (sic)".

"You don’t have to be perfect. You’re already an incredible father and we’re so lucky to have you. (red heart emoji)," she went on to add.

Meanwhile, Hooda also wished his dad this Father's Day with an unseen picture of the father and son duo.

He claimed that becoming a father himself has helped him gain a better understanding of his own father.

"When you become a father yourself you realise the significance of your own father so much more...Happy Father’s Day| Father’s Day (sic)," he wrote.

Hooda welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Lin Laishram on March 10, 2026.

In a happy coincidence, Hooda's daughter shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda.

Announcing the arrival of the little one on social media, the 'Sarabjit' actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

--IANS

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