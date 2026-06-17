Randeep Hooda's anniversary wish for parents: If you had not got married there would be no me

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda wished his parents with a special post on social media as they completed 55 years of marital bliss on Wednesday.

The 'Sarabjit' actor took to his official Instagram handle and published a happy picture of himself with his parents.

For the caption, Hooda stated the fact that if his parents had not gotten married, he would not be in this world today.

He mentioned on the photo-sharing app, "If you had not got married 55 years ago today .. there would be no me .. Happy 55th anniversary mummy papa (sic)," followed by a hug emoji.

Meanwhile, Hooda himself recently embraced fatherhood as he welcomed his first child, a baby girl with wife Lin Laishram.

In a happy coincidence, the newborn shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda.

Making the announcement of the latest addition to the Hooda family on social media, the 'Highway' actor penned, "Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Earlier this month, Hooda uploaded a heartwarming glimpse from his fatherhood journey as he turned storyteller for his daughter.

In the candid picture from a book-reading session with his little one, he was seen sitting beside his wife while she cradled their baby daughter.

Sharing the photograph with the netizens, Hooda penned the caption, "Every storyteller dreams of finding a new audience.”

“Nothing prepares you for the joy of telling stories to the one who looks at you like you're the whole world," he added.

Work-wise, Hooda will soon be seen in the forthcoming biographical drama "Eetha", which will feature Shraddha Kapoor as the lead.

--IANS

pm/