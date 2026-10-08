Randeep Hooda to late Nana Patekar: When I first saw him in Parinda, didn’t think I was watching an actor

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda mourned the loss of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering how his performance in the 1989 “Parinda” made him feel he was watching a real person rather than an actor.

Randeep took to Instagram, where he praised Nana as he called him a “one-of-a-kind actor and human being.” He also shared a string of images of the late star from his younger days.

Taking to the caption section, he wrote: “When I first saw him in Parinda I didn’t think I was watching an actor. I thought I was watching a real person. When I met him years later, that feeling stayed with me.”

“He was exactly that, a real person who wore his heart on his sleeve and not just a pretentious actor. Saddened and shocked by the loss of a one-of-a-kind actor and human being. Honest, fearless and always true to himself. An arresting actor, a towering personality, and an inferno of talent. Rest in peace, Nana sir. You will be deeply missed. Om Shanti.”

Parinda is a crime thriller directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit.

Parinda's story is loosely inspired by Marlon Brando starrer On the Waterfront. Parinda follows Kishan, who works for the underworld chieftain Anna.

Kishan's brother Karan returns home after completing his studies in the United States. The two brothers are caught on different sides of a gang war after Karan decides to avenge his friend's death by Anna.

The shocking news about Nana Patekar’s sudden demise came on October 8. He passed away in Goa at the age of 75.

His death was confirmed by the Manipal Hospital, Goa. The statement mentioned that the veteran star was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa, residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

In a career spanning over four-decades, Nana made a name with his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana’s breakthrough came with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. He went on to deliver powerpack performances in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

Nana Patekar was last seen in Subedaar. He played a special role as Lance Naik Nana Waghmare. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it also stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

--IANS

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