April 22, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda on 10 years of 'Laal Rang': Yo rang na chhodta manne

Randeep Hooda on 10 years of 'Laal Rang': Yo rang na chhodta manne

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda has given several memorable performances throughout his career, one of them being his role as Shankar Singh Malik in the 2016 black comedy "Laal Rang".

Marking a decade of the film's release on Wednesday, Randeep said that it has been 10 years, and he can still feel the color on him.

“Das saal hoge par yo laal rang na chhodta manne.. thara favourite kunsa se? (It’s been ten years, but this red color still doesn’t leave me… which one is your favorite?)," Randeep wrote on his latest Insta post.

Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and produced by Nitika Thakur, in collaboration with Krian Media, the primary cast of the drama includes Randeep, Akshay Oberoi, and Piaa Bajpai in significant roles, along with others.

The film follows the journey of Rajesh and Shankar, two friends who end up becoming a part of the illegal blood bank trade. However, they are soon faced with the consequences of their actions.

Backed by Krian Media, the movie has camera work by Dhirendra Shukla with Shounok Ghosh as the head of the editing department.

Up next, Randeep is preparing for the release of his first movie after embracing fatherhood.

Going by the sources, he is already done with the first schedule of this untitled drama.

A source close to the project revealed, “Post fatherhood, this project marks a meaningful new chapter for Randeep. He was immediately drawn to the film’s strong subject and its grounding in true events. The character and the story deeply resonated with him.”

Directed by Anjit Bhatnagar, Randeep will reportedly be seen as a Haryanvi Jaat in his next.

Furthermore, Randeep will also be seen essaying a crucial role in "Eetha".

Led by Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is based on the life of Marathi folk dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

"Eetha" will mark the primary onscreen pairing of Randeep and Shraddha.

--IANS

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