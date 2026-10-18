Ranbir Kapoor showcases singing talent, croons ‘Kabira’ at Durga Puja pandal during Navratri

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor added a musical touch to the Navratri celebrations as he recently visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

During his visit, the actor met his filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji and also greeted the paparazzi present at the venue, posing for pictures with them. However, what caught everyone's attention was Ranbir's impromptu singing performance at the pandal. The ‘Rockstar’ actor took to the stage with singer Harshdeep Kaur and crooned the popular song ‘Kabira’ from his 2013 film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

In a video that went viral on social media, Ranbir was seen sharing the stage with Harshdeep Kaur as she sang ‘Kabira’. Holding a microphone, the ‘Barfi’ actor joined her in singing the popular track and even turned the mic towards the audience, encouraging them to sing along.

Videos from the event showed Ranbir dressed in a red-and-gold kurta with white pyjamas as he arrived at the Durga Puja pandal. He offered prayers to Goddess Durga and later greeted the cameras with folded hands while posing for photographs.

This year marked the 80th year of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations, continuing the Mukherjee family’s long-standing tradition of celebrating the festival with devotion and grandeur.

Other celebrities who attended the Durga Puja celebrations included actress Kajol, who arrived at the pandal with her children, Yug and Nysa Devgn. She wore a traditional yellow-orange saree and was seen taking pictures of the idol of Goddess Durga.

Tanishaa Mukerji, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, and filmmaker Anurag Basu were also present at the celebrations. Jaya and Anurag visited the pandal to offer prayers, while Anurag was seen wearing a blue kurta. Kajol also posed for pictures with Tanishaa and Ayan Mukerji.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend," in which he will play Lord Ram. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, coinciding with Diwali, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

--IANS

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