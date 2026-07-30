Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash shine in first trailer of 'Ramayana: Part 1’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana: Part 1 have unveiled the film’s highly anticipated official trailer. The trailer was released in the early hours of July 30, 2026, across five Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The trailer opens with Yash as Ravana taking over the kingdom of Lanka as its king. It then traces the mythology of the Ramayana, beginning with Lord Ram's days in Ayodhya.

From Ram honouring Kaikeyi's demand and leaving for exile to the Surpanakha episode and the 'Sita Haran', the trailer offers a detailed glimpse into the epic's key events.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman look apt in their parts.

Lara Dutta as Kaikaiye, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Arvind Govil as King Dashrath seem to be doing justice to their characters.

Adapted by award-winning screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan; Ramayana features the biggest East- West collaboration yet with music by Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman

Talking about the movie, Namit Malhotra, the producer and creative architect of Ramayana, said, "The Ramayana is not just one of our greatest epics; it is part of how we live, celebrate and pass on our values from one generation to the next. Every year, Dussehra and Diwali remind us that its message continues to guide millions through the triumph of light over darkness and righteousness over evil. Very few stories continue to shape everyday life thousands of years after they were first told. The Ramayana does.”

He added, “Having spent much of my life working across the global film industry, I have always believed that India's greatest stories deserve to be experienced on the world's biggest stage. Today, we finally have the artists, the technology, the craftsmanship and the collective ambition to present this extraordinary cultural legacy to audiences everywhere with the authenticity, scale and cinematic excellence it deserves.”

He further added, “This is not simply the beginning of a film. It is the beginning of a journey to celebrate India's cultural richness with the world. India has always lived this story. It is now our privilege to share it with the world."

Nitesh Tiwari, the director of Ramayana, said, "The Ramayana is one of the greatest stories ever told, not because of its scale, but because of the timeless values it represents. As a filmmaker, I never felt the responsibility to make it universal, it already is. My responsibility has been to approach it with complete honesty, authenticity and reverence.”

He added, “Every creative decision we have made - from the writing and performances to the production design, music, visual effects and every frame on screen, has been guided by a single thought: to honour this extraordinary legacy with the dignity and respect it deserves while presenting it through the finest cinematic craftsmanship possible.”

He further added, “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside some of the world's finest artists, technicians and storytellers in bringing this vision to life. I hope audiences everywhere experience not just the spectacle of Ramayana, but also the emotion, humanity, and timeless spirit that have allowed it to endure for thousands of years."

For the uninitiated, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part One will release worldwide on Diwali 2026.

–IANS

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