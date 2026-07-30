'Our turn to hit them': Trump vows retaliation after missile attack

Washington, July 30 (IANS) President Donald Trump has said that the United States would retaliate forcefully following what he described as another attack by Iran-backed forces, declaring that "it's our turn to hit them" after American forces intercepted five incoming missiles.

Speaking at the White House after announcing plans to redevelop Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday (local time), Trump said he had been briefed on the reported drone attack on an LNG tanker off Egypt and indicated that Washington was preparing a military response, even as he left open the possibility of a future agreement.

"I've been briefed. It's a little more of the same, but it's going to be straightening out," Trump said when asked about the attack.

"In the meantime, we're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming; they're asking us not to do it, but they tried shooting it last night."

Trump said five rockets had been fired towards US forces but were intercepted.

"So, we had five rockets shot going 8,500 miles an hour, and all five rockets were knocked down to the ground. But they nevertheless took a shot, so it's our turn, and we'll see if we get there with an agreement at some point, but we're going to hit them very hard."

Later in the exchange with reporters, Trump suggested the attempted strike involved ballistic missiles.

"They send five, 8,000 mile-an-hour missiles at us. And fortunately, we had our people operating the greatest equipment in the world, namely the Patriot system."

"Think of it, five missiles going 8,600 miles an hour, big ones, coming right at us and all five were shot down. How about that? Only we -- nobody else could do that but us."

Asked whether the United States would always respond militarily when attacked, Trump replied: "Pretty much."

He also dismissed suggestions that the attacks would force Washington to pull back its military presence in the region.

"Oh, I don't see that. No, we're not. No, we're going to hit them very hard. I mean, I can actually say that because in that -- there's very little they can do about it."

Trump added that those responsible had already attempted to defuse tensions.

"It was a different group than we're dealing with. They've already apologised, but we've got to smack them a little bit."

The President also addressed reports that Iran could receive hundreds of rocket launchers from China through Pakistan, saying such a development would surprise him.

"That would be surprising," Trump said. "He told me very strongly he wouldn't partake, and he knows I'd be quite disappointed."

Trump was referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he said had assured him Beijing would not provide weapons to Iran.

"He told me very strongly he wouldn't partake," Trump said, before adding: "And he's coming here, I think, on September 24th."

The President also reiterated his desire to end the war in Ukraine following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"It was good," Trump said of the meeting. "I get along with President Putin; I get along with President Zelensky."

"I said, just end the war."

Trump further urged Congress to strengthen pending legislation targeting Iran.

"I'd like them to add Iran as tariffs, not just as sanctions," he said. "I think it's important... I'd like to see tariffs on Iran; it would make it much stronger."

The latest remarks came as tensions remained elevated across the Middle East following a series of attacks involving Iran-backed groups and US forces deployed in the region. Washington has repeatedly maintained that it will respond to attacks on American personnel and military installations while continuing diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader regional conflict.

--IANS

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