'You're going to be wealthy country': Trump urges UK to tap North Sea oil

Washington, July 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has urged the United Kingdom to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea, arguing that doing so would restore Britain's economic strength while sharply criticising its immigration and energy policies.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump said he had discussed the issue with Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and expressed hope that London would reverse course on offshore energy development.

"Well, he did say one very good thing. He said he's going to open up North Sea oil," Trump said when asked about the new British leader.

"If he does that, you're going to be a wealthy country, if he does it reasonably."

Trump said he had previously encouraged former Prime Minister Keir Starmer to expand North Sea production.

"I was telling Prime Minister Starmer, open up the North Sea. Open it up, you'll be okay. Open it up."

The President argued that Britain faces two major challenges -- immigration and energy.

"They have two problems. They have a huge immigration problem, people coming from all over the world and just camping out in your country."

"And he's got an energy problem."

Trump contrasted Britain's policies with those of the United States, claiming his administration had effectively secured the US southern border.

"In fact, for 14 months, nobody has come into our country, zero, which is almost hard to believe, but that's what the report says."

Turning to energy, Trump criticised Britain's reliance on renewable power and its decision not to fully exploit North Sea oil and gas reserves.

"He's got windmills all over the place, and anytime you see windmills, you see a failing country."

He said Britain was unnecessarily importing energy while leaving substantial domestic resources undeveloped.

"You have a thing called the North Sea, and you buy a lot of your energy, as you know, from the North Sea. You buy it from Norway, and Norway gets it from the North Sea."

Trump pointed to Norway's sovereign wealth as an example of the benefits of offshore petroleum production.

"Norway's got trillions of dollars in the bank, trillions."

He said Scotland possessed some of the world's most valuable offshore reserves.

"Scotland has a better part of the North Sea."

"You have one of the most valuable oil finds anywhere in the world."

Trump said he had repeatedly urged British leaders to allow greater exploration and production.

"And I'll tell you what, I could not get Starmer to use it. It was incredible."

He added that executives from the energy industry had also pressed him to encourage Britain to expand offshore drilling.

"Every oil company that I meet... said, please, could you open up the North Sea."

The President argued that reopening the basin would significantly strengthen Britain's economy.

"If you use the North Sea, the UK will be a really rich country."

He said the new Prime Minister had assured him that policy could change.

"The new gentleman, when I spoke to him, he said he's going to open up the North Sea. Let's see if that happens."

Trump also revisited immigration during a later exchange with reporters, saying Europe was facing an unprecedented influx of migrants.

"They're coming from Africa; they're coming from South America; they're coming from different parts of Asia, and they're invading Europe."

"I mean, they're invading Europe. And the UK is a prime suspect."

The North Sea has been one of Europe's most important offshore oil and natural gas producing regions for decades, supporting energy production in the United Kingdom and Norway.

--IANS

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