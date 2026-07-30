Anees Bazmee says Anil Kapoor still works like it's his first day on set despite 35-40 years in film industry

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has showered praise on Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

Anees emphasised on how the veteran actor continues to approach every film with the enthusiasm of a newcomer despite spending nearly four decades in the industry.

Bazmee made the remarks while sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of 'Mubarakan' as the 2017 family entertainer completed nine years.

Taking to his social media account, the filmmaker posted a nostalgic clip featuring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and members of the crew, and captioned it, "Sharing some cherished memories from the sets of MUBARAKAN. #9yearsofmubarakan."

Reflecting on Anil Kapoor's high-end energy and commitment, Bazmee was heard saying, "After spending 35-40 years of my life in this line, even today, when I look at him, it feels like it's his first day of shooting."

The director went on to describe Kapoor as someone who excels not only as an actor but also as a person.

"He is a great actor, a great human being and a great friend. First class," Bazmee said.

In the video, Anil Kapoor said he feels fortunate to still be doing what he loves.

"I feel very blessed. I feel God has given me this opportunity to stand in front of the camera. I get to travel, I get to meet different people. What else do I want?" the actor shared.

Further the filmmaker also reflected on the challenges of making comedy, saying the genre demands immense effort despite appearing effortless on screen.

"Basically, comedy is a very serious business. If you want to make a comedy film or make people laugh, then you have to write well. Everything has to be thought through and presented beautifully," he said.

Released in 2017, 'Mubarakan' featured Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in a double role, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Neha Sharma.

The movie directed by Anees Bazmee, is a comedy entertainer revolved around a series of comical mix-ups involving twin brothers and their weddings, with Anil Kapoor's portrayal of Kartar Singh and Arjun Kapoor as his nephew.

–IANS

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