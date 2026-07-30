Voting begins for bypolls in Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur amid tight security

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Polling for the Assembly by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia, and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies began on Thursday under extensive security arrangements.

The Election Commission and local administrations have put in place elaborate measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.

Ahead of polling, election officials oversaw the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election-related materials to polling personnel from designated EVM centres. Polling teams subsequently left for their respective booths carrying the required equipment to facilitate the voting process.

Authorities said all necessary preparations had been completed to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. Security has been strengthened across all three constituencies, and polling is being conducted in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission.

Campaigning for the closely watched by-elections concluded on July 28, with political parties making a final push to woo voters through rallies, roadshows, and extensive public outreach programmes.

In Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency, situated in the urban region of Patna, the contest has drawn considerable attention. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has nominated political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has entered the fray with Rekha Gupta as its candidate, setting up a keen three-cornered contest.

The bypoll in Bankipur was necessitated after five-time MLA and BJP national president Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April, leaving the Assembly seat vacant.

In Madhya Pradesh's Datia constituency, the BJP has nominated Ashutosh Tiwari, who is contesting his first Assembly election, while the Congress has once again fielded veteran leader Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, who is contesting from the seat for the seventh time.

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant on April 2 after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, read with Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution, following his conviction in a bank scam case.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Manjalpur Assembly constituency in Vadodara is also witnessing polling after the seat fell vacant following the death of senior BJP MLA Yogesh Patel.

A veteran legislator, Patel had represented the Assembly since 1990, first from Raopura and later from Manjalpur, winning a total of eight terms. He had also served as the pro tem Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly in 2022 and held the position of Minister of State during his political career.

For the Manjalpur bypoll, the BJP has fielded Satish Patel as its candidate, while the Congress has nominated former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari, setting the stage for a direct electoral contest between the two parties.

--IANS

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