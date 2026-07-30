July 30, 2026 8:01 AM हिंदी

US launches fresh strikes against Iran following 'attacks' on American forces

US launches fresh strikes against Iran following 'attacks' on American forces

Washington, July 30 (IANS) The United States launched a new wave of military strikes against Iran in retaliation for what American officials described as an attempted Iranian attack on US forces in the Middle East, marking another sharp escalation in the months-long conflict.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation began at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

"US forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The strikes came less than 24 hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting US military positions in Jordan, an attack that US officials said was thwarted by air defences. President Donald Trump had earlier vowed a forceful response, saying the United States would hit Iran "very hard" following the attempted attack.

CENTCOM did not immediately disclose the locations or scope of the latest strikes inside Iran.

Reports from Iranian state media, however, said explosions were heard in several southern provinces, including Hormozgan and Khuzestan, with strikes reported near oil infrastructure and on islands in the Persian Gulf. Iranian officials also reported damage to residential areas in Qeshm Island, where rescue workers were searching for people trapped beneath rubble.

The latest operation ended a brief lull in direct American strikes against Iran and signalled that diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict have again given way to military action.

The retaliation followed Iran's missile barrage against US positions in Jordan, which American military officials said had been intercepted before causing damage. Tehran had said it carried out the attack in response to what it described as "aggressive actions by the US military."

Separately, CENTCOM said it continues to tighten maritime pressure on Iran through its naval blockade.

"CENTCOM forces continue to strictly enforce the US blockade against Iran. As of July 29, CENTCOM has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2," the command said in another statement.

The maritime measures underscore Washington's broader strategy of combining military operations with economic and naval pressure against Tehran.

--IANS

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