October 16, 2026 2:39 PM हिंदी

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to promote ‘Ramayana’ on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to promote ‘Ramayana’ on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are set to appear on megastar Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ to promote their upcoming film ‘Ramayana’.

IANS has exclusively learnt that the shoot is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are expected to speak at length about the much-anticipated mythological drama, their experience of working on the ambitious project and more unspoken points about the movie.

The appearance comes as the makers gear up for the film’s release, with the actors expected to share insights into the making of the project and their association with the epic story.

The episode could be particularly interesting given Ranbir’s previous association with Bachchan. The two actors shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ in 2022, in which Ranbir played Shiva and Amitabh Bachchan portrayed Guru.

Ranbir also shares a long-standing family connection with the megastar through his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The two senior actors worked together in many films over the decades, including Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie in 1976, Amar Akbar Anthony in 1977, Naseeb in 1981, Coolie in 1983, Ajooba in 1991 and 102 Not Out in 2018.

When Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to express his grief on Twitter, now known as X, writing: “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Ranbir is also known to share a friendly equation with Amitabh Bachchan’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Meanwhile, talking about Ramayana, the movie features Ranbir as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is being mounted on a grand scale and is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026.

The film also features Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kunal Kapoor as Indra.

–IANS

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