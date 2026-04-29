Ranbir Kapoor recreates the 'Senti' hook step with mom Neetu Kapoor during an impromptu dance

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor joined mom Neetu Kapoor for an impromptu fun dance performance.

On Wednesday, as these two were captured by the shutterbugs in the Andheri area of Mumbai, the mother and son duo broke into a spontaneous dance performance, flaunting their adorable coordinated moves.

They recreated the hookstep for the 'Senti' track from Neetu's upcoming movie, "Daadi Ki Shaadi".

Along with showing their dancing skills, Neetu was also seen giving son Ranbir a peck on the cheek, followed by a warm embrace.

Ranbir is believed to be extremely close to her mother, Neetu, who will soon be a part of the upcoming family entertainer, "Daadi Ki Shaadi".

With comedian and actor Kapil Sharma as the lead, the project will also mark the Bollywood debut of Ranbir's sister and Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Recently, Riddhima revealed the crucial advice she received from brother Ranbir before her big screen debut.

“I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me," she shared.

The recently released trailer of the movie showed how protagonist Kapil Sharma's wedding is put into jeopardy after the grandmother of his to-be bride decides to tie the knot herself with a mysterious man.

However, as Kapil tries to scare him off in an attempt to bring things back on track, he uncovers some secrets about this man, who might be pretending to be someone he is not.

Backed by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, "Daadi Ki Shaadi" has been written and directed by Ashish R Mohan.

The movie will be reaching the cinema halls on May 8 this year.

--IANS

pm/