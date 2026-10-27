Ranbir Kapoor recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘aura’ on ‘Ajooba’ sets, says he couldn’t look into eyes of Big B & Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor shared a heartfelt childhood memory of megastar Amitabh Bachchan during a Diwali special episode on the quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Appearing on the show, he recalled his first impressions of the legendary actor on the sets of the film ‘Ajooba.’

Expressing his utmost reverence for the legendary icon, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “Sir, sabse pehle toh main yeh kehna chahunga ki meri zindagi mein do hi aise log aaye hain, jinki aankhon mein main aankhein daal ke baat nahi kar sakta... ek mere pita ji the aur doosri aap hain..” (Sir, first of all, I would like to say that there have been only two people in my life whose eyes I cannot look into while talking... one was my father, and the other is you)

Recalling visiting the veteran actor during his childhood film shoots, Ranbir reminisced with a smile, “Yeh yaad hai... bachpan mein jab main aapke samne bada hua hoon, but bachpan mein jab main Ajooba ki shooting mein aaya tha, aapne yeh photo aapne post bhi ki thi apne social media handle mein... Toh maine dekha tha yeh lamba sa insaan, jo aaj Gen Z bolti hai na aura farming, woh unhi se shuru hui thi... jab woh room mein aate the... toh aisa lagta tha ki koi... matlab poora aura bhar ke hi aaya hai..” (I remember... I grew up in front of you, but when I came to the sets during the shooting of ‘Ajooba’ as a child, you had also posted this photograph on your social media handle... So, I saw this tall man, whom Gen Z today would call ‘aura farming:’ it all started with him... When he entered a room, it felt as though someone had arrived, bringing his entire aura along)

Ranbir Kapoor shares a special connection with Amitabh Bachchan, much like the bond the megastar shared with Ranbir’s father, the late Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir worked with Amitabh in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, released in 2022. He had earlier assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Black’, released in 2005, in which Amitabh played the lead role.

Amitabh and Rishi shared screen space in many memorable films, including ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, released in 1976, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, released in 1977, ‘Naseeb’, released in 1981, ‘Coolie’, released in 1983, ‘Ajooba’, released in 1991, and ‘102 Not Out’, released in 2018.

–IANS

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