'Ranabaali' director tells Arnold Vosloo: You are the sweetest, kindest, most patient artist I have ever worked with!

Hyderabad, June 17 (IANS) Rahul Sankrityan, who is directing the eagerly awaited period film, 'Ranabaali', featuring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has now penned an adorable birthday greeting for Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, who plays the antagonist in 'Ranabaali'.

On Tuesday, even as the film's makers welcomed Arnold Vosloo, who is best known for having played character Imhotep in the blockbuster film 'The Mummy', to Indian cinema, director Rahul Sankrityan took to his social media timelines to post a birthday greeting for the actor.

He said, "Mummy was one of my all-time favorite films growing up. I loved every character in it, but above all, it was the villain who made me truly believe that monsters could exist."

Rahul further added, "Many years later, when I sat down to write one of my favorite villain characters ever- The Monster in Uniform, The Demon of the Drought, The antagonist of #Ranabaali, Sir Theodore Hector. I never imagined destiny would bring me face to face with my childhood favorite villain. Arnold Vosloo. Working with you has been an absolute privilege. Beyond the incredible actor the world knows, you are the sweetest, kindest, and most patient artist I have ever had the pleasure of working with."

Director Rahul Sankrityan concluded the post saying, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir. May you be blessed with happiness, health, and many more memorable movies. Welcome to the madness called Indian Cinema. I cannot wait for our audiences to witness what you have created as HECTOR. #Ranabaali #ArnoldVosloo @MythriOfficial."

The unit of the film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, had wrapped up a crucial schedule of the film at Rayalaseema in April this year.

For the unaware, Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for his work in 'The Mummy', plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

'Ranabaali' is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878, and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.

Sources claim 'Ranabaali' is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. They say it will be based on real incidents in the time period of 1850-1900 and that the film will look to showcase incidents that the British misrepresented in history.

Sources claim that Ranabaali will not be a biopic, and not a textbook retelling but will be a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

After 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', 'Ranabaali' will be the third film in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen appearing together as a pair.

--IANS

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