Ramya Pandian pens touching tribute to Guinness Record holder chef Damu; says his legacy will live on forever

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Penning a touching tribute to late chef and Guinness Record holder Damodharan Kothandaraman, popularly known as Chef Damu, actress Ramya Pandian on Sunday said that his contribution to the culinary world was remarkable and that his legacy would live on forever.

Taking to her social media timelines to express her shock and grief at the demise of the renowned chef, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, which he achieved in 2010, actress Ramya Pandian wrote, "Dhamu sir, Can’t accept the fact that you are no more (broken heart symbol)."

Recalling her experience of working with him in a popular television show called 'Cooku With Comali' in which Damu was a judge and she was a participant, Ramya Pandian said, "You were one of the warmest souls I’ve known. So soft-spoken, so affectionate, and always showering me with love. Even while judging on the show, you made sure your words never hurt anyone."

She went on to add, "Sir, I still can’t forget how you watched my film Arulvan in theatres even before I did. The conversations we had before every episode of Cooku with Comali, the way you welcomed me into your home when I came to invite you for my wedding, and how you were one of the first to arrive at our wedding reception… every little memory is so precious to me."

Stating that Damu had blessed her wholeheartedly with love every time they had met, she said, "I don’t know how to accept that I won’t hear those affectionate words or receive those blessings from you again. I will always seek your blessings, sir."

She concluded the tribute saying, "Your contribution to the culinary world is remarkable, and your legacy will live on forever. You will be missed more than words can say. Rest in peace, sir."

--IANS

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