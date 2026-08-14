August 14, 2026 5:40 PM हिंदी

Rampant bribery in Bangladesh warrants investigation against interim government: Report

Rampant bribery in Bangladesh warrants investigation against interim government: Report

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Allegations that bribery and misuse of power surged during Bangladesh’s 18‑month interim government warrant an independent investigation to restore the rule of law and public trust, a new report has said.

The report from Bangladesh-based Daily Sun said Transparency International Bangladesh survey data indicated over Tk 12,633 crore was paid as bribes across service sectors between November 2024 and October 2025.

Over 81 per cent of households surveyed found it extremely difficult to obtain government services without paying bribes. Services related to passports, the BRTA, law enforcement, land administration, and judicial services topped the list for corruption.

"Hundreds of formal complaints later flooded the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), targeting figures ranging from former chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus – over issues concerning Grameen institutional funds and tax matters – to various sector advisers," the report said.

The report highlighted accusations against former energy advisers over dealings with private power companies, judicial postings, administrative transfers, procurement management, and the abuse of power.

Further, deposits by Bangladeshi nationals in Swiss banks rose about 41.5 per cent in 2025 to nearly 834.16 million Swiss francs, compared with about 589.54 million Swiss francs in 2024, suggesting capital flight.

"While the interim administration had promised to address capital flight, these metrics suggest that large sums continued to leave the country during its own time in office," the report argued.

Under Section 3(2) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2004, the ACC is supposed to be an independent body, however, it often waits for political direction before making a move.

The Bangladesh-based media house reminded that "sweeping these allegations under the rug dishonours the sacrifices made during the mass uprising," and called for an impartial and rigorous investigation by the ACC.

—IANS

aar/ag

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