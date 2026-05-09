May 09, 2026 9:24 PM हिंदी

Ramit Tandon, Velavan Senthilkumar bow out in World Squash C'ships opening round

Ramit Tandon, Velavan Senthilkumar bow out in World Squash C'ships opening round

Giza, May 9 (IANS) Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar bowed out in the men’s opening round of the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt on Saturday.

A day after Veer Chotrani edged out higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in the first round, world No 40 Tandon lost to Egyptian world No 21 Kareem El Torkey 6-11, 11-7, 6-11, 0-11, while world No 50 Senthilkumar went down to world No 5 Victor Crouin, the Frenchman winning 11-8, 11-8, 11-3.

After edging Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh in a tight tie-break in the opening game, Veer Chotrani found himself with his back against the wall after losing the next two. However, Chotrani fought back from the brink against his fellow countryman by winning the next two games and advancing to the second round.

"It’s obviously tough to play a countryman in the first round of the World Championships. We don’t want one of us to get out in the first round, but this was how it was planned and I’m very happy to be the one that got through," said Chotrani.

"It’s a big confidence booster for the work I’ve put in, in the last few weeks. To get a result like this is very positive. I lost to Abhay the last time in India when we played in the final and I was very disappointed with that performance," he added.

Chotrani will meet Egyptian world No 1 and defending champion Mostafa Asal in the second round on Sunday.

At last year’s World Championships in Chicago, India’s campaign ended in the second round. Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon all exited after competitive losses, while Velavan Senthilkumar was ousted in the opening round.

India are yet to win a medal in singles events at the World Squash Championships.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

China’s transnational repression faces global scrutiny across democracies: Report (File image)

China’s transnational repression faces global scrutiny across democracies: Report

Asian Boxing U15 &U17 C'ships 2026: Indian U-15 girls storm into fine final after dominant semis performances (Credit: WFI)

Asian Boxing U15 &U17 C'ships 2026: Indian U-15 girls storm into fine final after dominant semis performances

Facing major internal crisis, Munir using global narrative to consolidate grip over Pakistan (File image)

Facing major internal crisis, Munir using global narrative to consolidate grip over Pakistan

Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware: Report (File image)

Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware: Report

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan drops to second in title race after against FC Goa (Credit: X/ISL)

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan drops to second in title race after against FC Goa

Pakistan: Family of brothers forcibly disappeared in Balochistan made to take political stand (File image)

Pakistan: Family of brothers forcibly disappeared in Balochistan made to take political stand

ED action: Sanjeev Arora’s Hampton Sky Realty denies fund diversion allegations

ED action: Sanjeev Arora’s Hampton Sky Realty denies fund diversion allegations

Abeyance of Indus Water Treaty reflects rising pressure on Pakistan over terror links: Report (File image)

Abeyance of Indus Water Treaty reflects rising pressure on Pakistan over terror links: Report

​Doubts persist in US over durability of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan (File image)

​Doubts persist in US over durability of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan

‘You have to trust your skills’: Rashid focused on consistency as GT eye strong finish to league stage

‘You have to trust your skills’: Rashid focused on consistency as GT eye strong finish to league stage