Ramit Tandon, Velavan Senthilkumar bow out in World Squash C'ships opening round

Giza, May 9 (IANS) Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar bowed out in the men’s opening round of the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt on Saturday.

A day after Veer Chotrani edged out higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in the first round, world No 40 Tandon lost to Egyptian world No 21 Kareem El Torkey 6-11, 11-7, 6-11, 0-11, while world No 50 Senthilkumar went down to world No 5 Victor Crouin, the Frenchman winning 11-8, 11-8, 11-3.

After edging Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh in a tight tie-break in the opening game, Veer Chotrani found himself with his back against the wall after losing the next two. However, Chotrani fought back from the brink against his fellow countryman by winning the next two games and advancing to the second round.

"It’s obviously tough to play a countryman in the first round of the World Championships. We don’t want one of us to get out in the first round, but this was how it was planned and I’m very happy to be the one that got through," said Chotrani.

"It’s a big confidence booster for the work I’ve put in, in the last few weeks. To get a result like this is very positive. I lost to Abhay the last time in India when we played in the final and I was very disappointed with that performance," he added.

Chotrani will meet Egyptian world No 1 and defending champion Mostafa Asal in the second round on Sunday.

At last year’s World Championships in Chicago, India’s campaign ended in the second round. Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon all exited after competitive losses, while Velavan Senthilkumar was ousted in the opening round.

India are yet to win a medal in singles events at the World Squash Championships.

--IANS

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