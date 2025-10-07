Ramesh Baarathi's horror comedy 'Rajini Gang' likely to release by year end

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, director M. Ramesh Baarathi's upcoming horror comedy film 'Rajini Gang' is likely to hit screens by the end of the year.

Following the success of its film 'Ashtakarma', the production house Mishri Enterprises is now producing 'Rajini Gang', a commercial horror comedy starring Rajini Kishen in the lead.

'Rajini Gang' is Mishri's third production after 'Jai Hind' and 'Ashtakarma'.

Sources say that the shooting of the film took place across various locations in Chennai, including Padappai, Maraimalai Nagar, and Yercaud. The film, sources claim, is in its final stages of post-production and point out that the team is planning to release the film by the end of this year.

They also add that the film follows a runaway couple who decide to get married, only to unexpectedly encounter supernatural experiences and a series of thrilling and humorous events. With a lively screenplay, the film is crafted as a commercial horror comedy.

Director M. Ramesh Baarathi, who began his career as an editor, has previously directed the web series 'Uppu Puli Kaaram' and 'Kana Kanum Kalangal'. With 'Rajini Gang', he once again brings his unique blend of storytelling and commercial appeal to the big screen.

Rajini Kishen plays the male lead, with Dwivika starring opposite him as the heroine. Supporting roles are played by Motta Rajendran, Ramdoss, Cool Suresh, and Kalki Raja. A dog named Blue also plays an important role throughout the film, adding a unique element to the story.

The film features four songs composed by M.S. Jones Rupert, who has previously worked on films such as 'Poriyaalan', 'Bongu' and 'Sattam En Kaiyil'.

