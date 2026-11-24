Haridwar, Nov 24 (IANS) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday clarified his recent critical remarks against Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri, saying the young spiritual leader is “like a child”, “younger brother” and “disciple” to him. Speaking at a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev said he had scolded Shastri out of affection after feeling hurt by certain comments.

“Bageshwar Baba is like a child in front of me. He is also like my younger brother and disciple. Therefore, the things that seemed inappropriate to me and caused me pain, I reprimanded him with my authority. He too accepted my scolding as love. This is also his greatness,” Ramdev stated.

He revealed that he had spoken to Dhirendra Shastri a day earlier. Ramdev said he was deeply pained by comments being made about deities.

“This is not the Sanatan tradition. There is no discrimination among deities. Discrimination being done in the name of deities, castes and religions is dividing society. I was very sad,” he said.

Ramdev stressed that Sanatan Dharma should not be linked with superstition or hypocrisy.

“Sanatan Dharma is divine. Sanatan Dharma is scientific. The values of Sanatan Dharma are very high,” he added, noting that the matter had been wrongly trolled and his words misinterpreted.

Meanwhile, in Pathankot, Dhirendra Shastri responded during a katha, saying he accepts both praise and criticism from Baba Ramdev.

“Ramdev ji is very simple. He is a great man. He is our own. There is great joy between both of us. If something was in his mind, he gave a blessing. This too is a blessing. A good blessing,” Shastri said.

He recalled that Ramdev had praised him highly four days earlier and then criticised him four days later.

“I am happy with both. He is a revered swami. He is a guru. He can say whatever he wants with love,” Shastri added.

He emphasised that he would not react to Ramdev’s words, describing him as senior and a guardian figure who has always shown affection.

“We accept his criticism as well as his praise. We cannot have any feeling of disregard towards saints. We aim to unite Hindu society, not to divide it.”

The controversy began after Baba Ramdev’s strong remarks against certain kathavachaks. He had criticised those who claim to be Sanatanis without knowledge of the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Ramayana, Mahabharata or the Constitution, calling some of them hypocrites who create religious frenzy and exploit people, especially women, in the name of ghosts and obstacles.

Particularly, Baba Ramdev had objected to comments comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and to light-hearted remarks about deities.

He had said that one should not compare or disrespect divine powers even in jest, and that he spoke from the stage so that no one could later say that hypocrisy continued unchecked in his presence.

On 17 November, both had shared the stage in Pratapgarh during a katha organised at the residence of MLA Raja Bhaiya, where they exchanged garlands.

--IANS

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