Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Rumours started doing the rounds that television actress Jasmin Bhasin has undergone plastic surgery after she recently posted some new photographs of herself on her official Instagram handle on Sunday.

Now, Jasmin has refuted all these speculations with a long note on the photo-sharing app.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant revealed that the reason her face seemed to be a little different is that she was unable to get enough sleep because of her hectic work schedule.

Jasmin further pointed out that there are numerous factors that contribute to how one looks on any given day.

The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress shared that her face is not a permanent Instagram filter.

Her post read, "So apparently I've had a new plastic surgery every time I've had a slightly different face. Guys, relax. I travel, I don't sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinus gets inflamed, I get exhausted, I've started strength training, I've gained some weight...My face is not a permanent Instagram filter...Some days the face is snatched. Some days the face is swollen. Some days the face is tired. Some days even the makeup is fighting for its life (sic)."

Jasmin revealed that she is extremely comfortable with her body, face, and herself in general and does not feel the need to look perfect every moment of every day.

"And the "plastic surgery" theories... yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye! I'm literally made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones. I'm allowed to look different on different days.

And honestly? I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don't need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look. So please... let this human breathe", her post concluded.

On the professional front, Jasmin was last seen as one of the contestants on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15'.

--IANS

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