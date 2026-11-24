Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert venue in Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Following the threat, the North CEN Crime Police Station (Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics) in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

Shivaraj M.J. Police Sub-Inspector, Madanayakanahalli Police Station stated in the FIR that the message threatened that an IED bomb blast would occur at Diljit Dosanjh's music concert scheduled to take place on November 29 at NICE Grounds, Madavara.

The email also warned not to bring children to the concert, and not to pick up iPhones, and refrain from travelling in the Metro train. The email ended with the separatist slogan, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’.

The PSI informed that upon contacting and inquiring with the BIEC managers pertaining to the matter, they confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh's music concert is indeed scheduled at NICE Grounds on November 29. I have informed senior officers about this matter. The sender threatened to detonate an IED bomb at Madavara Metro Station and NICE Grounds during Diljit Dosanjh's music concert.

This is not the first time the singer has received threats. His upcoming concert in Mumbai on November 27 has also faced repeated security threats, prompting heightened vigilance ahead of his performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

On October 23, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office received an email warning of a possible suicide attack during the concert. The message also threatened Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, and referred to Khalistan-linked organisations. Mumbai Police conducted security checks but found nothing suspicious. Subsequent threat emails reportedly named the concert again, including one received by the Bombay High Court.

--IANS

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