Ram Temple trust refutes Akhilesh Yadav's allegation; RSS, Hindu seers accuse SP of 'false statements'

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Sunday denied the allegation made by Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav that crores of rupees have been found missing from the offerings made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Moreover, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with Hindu saints in Ayodhya criticised the SP Chief, accusing him of making false statements.

A statement from the Ram Temple trust said: "The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra undergoes internal audits from time to time. Representatives of the Trust and the State Bank of India participate in this process. The audit exercise continues for several days, and the same process is currently underway. So far, nothing noteworthy has come to light."

Talking to IANS, RSS National Executive Member Indresh Kumar said: "Akhilesh Yadav seems to have developed a habit of making false statements and leveling allegations. He has neither been able to provide evidence nor is he likely to do so."

According to Indresh Kumar, there are certain forces around the world that harbour hostility toward India.

"Likewise, there are some people within the country who are uncomfortable with the idea of India becoming an educated, progressive, and harmonious nation. I pray to Lord Ram to grant wisdom to Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

Sharpening the attack on Akhilesh Yadav, Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj of Ayodhya's Saket Bhavan temple said: "Akhilesh Yadav has become afflicted with a distorted mindset. Why he has still not visited Ram Lalla for darshan? He has never made any contribution or donation. I want to ask why he never makes statements about mosques?"

The seer noted that Ayodhya is the greatest centre of faith for the entire Hindu community and therefore "raising questions over it is an attempt to misguide Hindus".

He defended the Ram Temple Trust, saying: "Transparency is maintained at the temple. Spreading such news is condemnable and unfortunate."

Echoing similar view, Arya Sant Varun Das Ji Maharaj accused Akhilesh Yadav of "harassing" Lord Ram devotees.

"Therefore, he (Akhilesh Yadav) has no right or authority to speak on matters related to the Ram Temple. As for the reports that are being circulated regarding the Ram Temple, from time to time some people spread such stories to create confusion and misinformation. Such narratives may emerge in view of the upcoming state elections," he told IANS.

However, Varun Das Maharaj said that an investigation should take place regarding the transparency of the system, while asserting that chances of such things taking place at the temple are less.

Meanwhile, SP leader Tej Narayan Pandey came in support of the party Chief's allegation.

"It is very unfortunate, and this news has been circulating in Ayodhya for the past two to three days that the faith of people, in the form of offerings in donation box, has been betrayed," he told IANS.

Pandey alleged: "The conduct of the Trust has been questionable from the beginning, whether it is related to land scams or now the alleged multi-crore scam involving the donation box."

--IANS

cg/khz