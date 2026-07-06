Ram Temple probe given to SIT, not central agencies due to BJP 'rift', claims Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, July 6 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case was entrusted to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead of central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to an "internal power struggle" within the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav, without naming the BJP, suggested that it had two centres of power -- one in Lucknow and the other in Delhi -- and alleged that the handling of the investigation was influenced by this internal rivalry.

"Offerings, donations, and contributions have fallen into the hands of a gang of thieves. They are unable to face the public's anger. As you mentioned, they are afraid of public outrage, which is why they are staying indoors," he said.

"You mentioned the ED, CBI, and Income Tax. You did not understand what I said. I said this is a power struggle. This gang of thieves, who thrive on offerings and donations, is unable to face the public's outrage. They are terrified of this backlash, which is why they are staying holed up at home," he said, addressing the reporters.

Elaborating on his allegation, Akhilesh Yadav questioned why the matter was not investigated by central agencies.

"You haven't quite grasped the point regarding the ED, CBI, and Income Tax departments. I was talking about a power struggle. If the ED, CBI, or Income Tax were involved, who would be controlling the investigation? Before the Delhi leadership could even react, the Lucknow faction seized control of everything. Can't you understand even that much? What is this SIT? To whom was the report submitted? You fail to grasp even this simple fact," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further alleged that the choice of the investigating agency itself reflected the internal political dynamics within the ruling party.

"If it were the ED, CBI, or Income Tax, who would hold the reins of the investigation? And in whose hands does the SIT investigation lie?... All of this is happening because of a power struggle. There is a saying: 'Give a man power, and you will see his true character'," Akhilesh Yadav stated.

He also took a swipe at those allegedly involved in the case, saying: "People have completely lost their heads at the sight of money. As for us, we believe that anyone who studies the life of Lord Ram knows about the 'Lakshman Rekha' (the line of propriety); yet, everyone here has crossed the boundaries of 'Maryada' (decorum and moral limits)."

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit out at the SP chief for his repeated criticism of the BJP-led UP government over the Ram Temple donation row.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's criticism, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described the incident as very unfortunate but accused the Opposition parties of attempting to politicise a matter related to people's faith.

"The incident is very unfortunate. However, the people of this country and every follower of Sanatan Dharma know that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have consistently opposed the Ram Temple. They used to claim that it was not even certain that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. They even argued before the Supreme Court that Ram Lalla's birthplace had not been established," he told reporters.

He further claimed that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had no right to raise questions on the issue.

"They have made several remarks against Lord Ram. Lord Ram will not forget what they have said. They have repeatedly tried to defame Sanatan Dharma... They will have to face the consequences of the statements they have made about Lord Ram," Pathak said.

--IANS

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