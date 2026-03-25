Ram Navami: UP govt announces 2 day holiday on March 26, 27; security preps underway

Ayodhya, March 25 (IANS) In view of the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations on March 27, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced public holidays on March 26 and 27.

According to officials, the decision has been taken as a large number of devotees are expected to visit temples on both days.

Meanwhile, security arrangements in Ayodhya are underway in full swing for the Ram Navami celebrations, scheduled to be held on March 27.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, along with the district's senior police officials, inspected key sites and finalised security, traffic and emergency arrangements for the upcoming programme.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover told reporters, "Along with local police, outstation force and officials have been deployed in Ayodhya since the beginning of the Chaitra Navratri festival. Every day, an increasing number of devotees are visiting the temples."

He said, "Today we had a meeting with Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Somen Barma, and other officials. We have also reviewed security preparations for the Ram Navami celebration to be held on March 27."

Elaborating about the security measures, he said, "The traffic plan has been implemented. We have also discussed the SOPs in case of an emergency. Holy places like the ghats and 'Ram Ki Paidi' are being inspected. All measures are being taken for the safety of locals and tourists, and all kinds of facilities are also being made for them," he said.

Senior police official Praveen Kumar told IANS, "We are taking care of briefing, debriefing and rehearsals for the celebrations on March 27. We are taking all measures as people are expected to come in large numbers."

Commissioner Rajesh Kumar also echoed that preparations are being made in view of the expected rush of devotees on the occasion.

"The city has been divided into sectors, as places like Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi Temple, including the ghats, will witness a surge of devotees. Two sectors have been made to manage traffic. The route and other arrangements have also been made. A final meeting will be held with all stakeholders and departments," he said.

--IANS

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