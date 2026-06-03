Made in India – A Titan Story (Review): Inspiring and cinematically gripping

***** (5 stars)

Rarely does a series manage to be both inspiring and cinematically gripping—but Made in India – A Titan Story achieves exactly that, and does it with remarkable finesse.

The Story: Where Vision Meets Legacy

At its core, the series is a tribute to belief—the kind that builds institutions. It traces the journey of Xerxes Desai, a man driven by vision, and the unwavering faith J.R.D. Tata placed in him. What unfolds is not just the story of Titan Watches, but of an idea that refused to stay small. It is about ambition, risk, and the quiet power of trust that turns dreams into legacy.

Performances That Stay With You

Jim Sarbh delivers one of his most layered performances to date. His portrayal of Xerxes Desai is controlled yet deeply emotional, capturing the vulnerability and determination of a man chasing something bigger than himself.

Naseeruddin Shah, as J.R.D. Tata, is understated brilliance. Even with limited screen time, his presence defines the emotional spine of the series—commanding, graceful, and quietly powerful.

The ensemble cast adds richness to the narrative. Each character feels lived-in and purposeful—whether it’s Namita Dubey’s sincerity, Lakshveer Saran’s emotional weight, or Kaveri Seth’s authenticity. Supporting performances from Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Paresh Ganatra, Ashwath Bhatt, Viraf Patel, Joy Sengupta, and Prateeksha Lonkar create a world that feels real and immersive.

Craft, Scale, and Storytelling :

Director Robbie Grewal handles the material with precision and maturity, allowing the story to breathe while maintaining a steady narrative grip. The storytelling never feels rushed, yet never loses momentum.

The writing by Karan Vyas is sharp and confident, with dialogues that feel organic yet impactful.

Visually, the show carries a cinematic scale—elegant production design, carefully chosen locations, and a background score that subtly amplifies the emotional beats. The integration of classic music adds texture without overwhelming the narrative.

Final Word:

Backing a story like this requires both courage and conviction, and Almighty Motion Picture deserves credit for bringing it to life.

Co-produced with T-Series Films, Made in India – A Titan Story is not just a series—it’s an experience that fills you with immense pride for India and reminds you of the power of vision, perseverance, and nation-building. Patriotism naturally seeps in as the story unfolds.

It’s one of a kind story that inspires, engages, and stays with you long after it ends.