Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen again; Gukesh, Divya face losses in Rd 8

Oslo (Norway), June 3 (IANS) Round eight of Norway Chess 2026 featured a crucial day in Oslo, including two decisive classical games and an Armageddon match, intensifying the competition for the top spot.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu secured another notable result by defeating Magnus Carlsen once again at the tournament, strengthening the title race. The 20-year-old, who had beaten Carlsen with White last week, repeated his success with Black in Round 8, recording his second classical win over the World No. 1 in the same tournament.

With this achievement, Praggnanandhaa became only the second player, after India’s legendary Viswanathan Anand, to beat Carlsen twice in the same tournament. He also joined an elite group of players who have defeated the five-time World Champion thrice in classical chess.

Alireza Firouzja achieved a significant classical win against World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. Playing as White, Firouzja navigated a tense endgame, under mutual time pressure, to secure a vital victory, bringing him within one point of tournament leader Wesley So.

The final classical game between Wesley So and Vincent Keymer ended in a draw. However, So later won in Armageddon, earning extra points and maintaining his lead in the standings.

Following Round 8, Wesley So is at the top of Norway Chess with 14 points. Firouzja is close behind with 13 points, and Praggnanandhaa stays in strong contention with 12 points, making the title race very competitive as the final rounds approach.

Norway Chess Women Round 8 featured two decisive classical games and one Armageddon tiebreaker, with Bibisara Assaubayeva extending her lead. Assaubayeva achieved an important classical victory against Divya Deshmukh. Playing as black, she resisted pressure and gained the advantage as Divya ran low on time, ultimately securing the full point.

Zhu Jiner also achieved a significant classical victory by defeating the reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun. She maintained consistent pressure throughout the endgame and converted her advantage in the final phase, tying with Divya Deshmukh on 10 points.

Anna Muzychuk and Humpy Koneru's game resulted in a classical draw. The Armageddon tiebreak was also closely contested, but Humpy Koneru ultimately won with Black, earning the extra points.

After Round 8, Bibisara Assaubayeva leads the Women’s standings with 15.5 points. Anna Muzychuk is next with 10.5 points, and Divya Deshmukh and Zhu Jiner are tied at 10 points each.

--IANS

vi/bc