Fatima Sana Shaikh loved being a student, a backbencher in dance school

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared full details about her time in a dance school in Kerala and said that she loved being a backbencher.

Fatima shared a reel video of herself from her learning traditional dancing forms, spending some fun time with friends, relaxing at the beach, and enjoying the rain.

She wrote: “#natankairali in a nutshell. Kaafi kuch seekha, kaafi masti ki, aur kaafi khaaya bhi. Aur bohot cheezein ki, par record nahi kiya. (Learned a lot, had a lot of fun, and ate a lot too. Did many things, but didn’t record most of them)."

Fatima added: “Loved being a student.. and a backbencher full dhamaal.”

Earlier in January, the actress had wrapped up the shoot of her yet-to-be-titled film. Sharing the professional update, she had dropped a couple of pictures from the set of her next. The pictures featured the actress posing with the cast and crew of the yet-untitled drama during the cake-cutting ceremony.

The movie brings together an exciting team with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi and Zain Khan Durrani, along with others. In addition, her line-up also includes ‘Nyaya’, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with 'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda.

The project also stars Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma as part of this gripping story.

Fatima started her career as a child artist in such films as Chachi 420 in 1997 and One 2 Ka 4 in 2001.

In 2016, she portrayed wrestler Geeta Phogat in the biopic Dangal, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The actress has showcased her prowess in films such as Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans and Modern Love Mumbai, and portrayed Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama Sam Bahadur. Fatima was also seen in films such as Dhak Dhak, Aap Jaisa Koi and Gustaakh Ishq.

--IANS

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