October 13, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

Ram Kapoor shares picture with sharp jawline, fans don’t want him to go too extreme

Ram Kapoor shares picture with sharp jawline, fans don’t want him to go too extreme

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Ram Kapoor, who was recently seen in the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’, is tired but doesn’t back down from showing up.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself from the inside of his car. In the picture, he looks sharper with a more defined jawline.

He wrote in the caption, “What up peeps? It's been a while. Hope I'm not looking as tired as I actually am”.

However, not everyone batted for his sharper look. His fans took to the comments section of his post, and advised him to go easy on himself.

One user wrote, “Mr Ram I loved your Golu molu face Don’t mind I may be your mother’s age God Bless and take care I have watched Bade Achae lagte hai end number of times Loved it”.

Some users wanted to know what he has next on his plate. Another user wrote, “Looking good. When are you doing another reality show. You are do cool and chilled to watch”.

A 3rd user wrote, “Looking great sir. PS: Please be more active here, we missed you”.

Another user wrote, “Damnnnn sir you look great not tired at all It's so good to see your face again hope you get some time to rest and recharge soon (sic)”.

However, his transformation journey hasn’t been a smooth sail. The actor’s dramatic 55-kilogram weight-loss transformation sparked speculation about his alleged use of Ozempic, a medication associated with weight loss. In February 2025, the actor denied using the drug, attributing his transformation to hard work and extensive physical training.

However, he did accept using another weight-loss drug. He argued that medically supervised weight-loss drugs should not attract social stigma, emphasising that people should not be judged for their treatment choices.

--IANS

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