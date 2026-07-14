Ram Kapoor says he can watch Akanksha Chamola give Pamela a massage all day, calls it ‘heaven’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) In the recent episode of reality show, 'Lock Upp Season 2' contestant Akanksha Chamola was seen giving fellow contestant Pamela a warm back massage.

This seemed to have caught Ram Kapoor's attention who was surprised seeing the act.

In the latest episode, Pamela was seen lying comfortably on her bed while Akanksha sat on her back, giving her a soothing head and back massage.

To make the massage easier, Pamela adjusted her camisole slightly to expose her upper back, allowing Akanksha to continue the massage comfortably.

As the two continued chatting and laughing during the massage session, Ram Kapoor happened to walk past them. The actor paused for a moment after noticing the scene and jokingly remarked, "Jesus Christ, look what's happening here. I can stand here all day and watch this. Heaven."

His playful comment left the contestants laughing before he walked away, while Akanksha continued massaging Pamela.

The moment comes amid Ram Kapoor's eventful stint on the reality show, where many of his comments have sparked conversations on social media.

In one of the recent episode on the show, Ram opened up about a painful chapter from his childhood. He had revealed that he was sexually molested while studying in school and spoke about the long-lasting emotional impact of the experience.

He also shared that the same individual who molested him later played a role in helping him process and heal from the trauma.

Talking about Akanksha Chamola, the actress while on the show admitted of being bisexual. She also admitted of staying seperately from husband Gaurav Khanna and heading towards a divorce.

–IANS

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