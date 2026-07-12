Ram Kapoor apologises to Shilpa Shinde

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Ram Kapoor, who left everyone shell-shocked with his revelation of being molested during his school days recently, tendered an apology to actress Shilpa Shinde.

Ram was marked at risk for this week on the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’, but returned to the facility after he revealed his secret in a bid to secure himself.

Once in the house, the actor went ahead and apologised to Shilpa, with whom he earlier had a tiff over the budget for food as the latter kept on ordering premium meals in limited budget. In fact, Ram was the one to instigate Yogesh to steal Shilpa’s premium thali on the show. He also said that Shilpa is mean to others and doesn’t cooperate. Later, when Ram was made to see issues around the food clearly, he apologised.

Expressing regret over his action, and outburst, Ram said, “I never thought I would speak so badly about a woman, but for Shilpa Shinde, I am at a loss for words. I want to apologise to Shilpa”.

“When I saw at night that the weekly budget had been reduced to just Rs 2000, I felt very bad, and I overreacted and encouraged Yogesh to misbehave. I realise it now and apologise for it”, he added.

Elsewhere during the show, the actor shared that he was molested in school. However, the actor went on to reveal that the person, who did wrong to him, helped him get over the trauma induced by him on the actor.

He said, “I was 13 years old when I was molested in school. Till today, only my wife Gautami knows about it. I have never spoken about this publicly”.

The actor explained that the experience left a lasting impact on him, even though he chose to bury the memory for years. The actor further mentioned that revisiting the incident was never easy, but he felt it was important to acknowledge it now, especially if it encouraged conversations around childhood trauma and the emotional scars survivors often carry.

The actor said that both him and his abuser were kids in their teenage, and the latter did apologise to him, and “helped” him heal.

After revealing his secret as a lifeline, the actor was marked secure, eventually leading to the elimination of Riyaz. Shreya was marked secure for the coming week on the show.

--IANS

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