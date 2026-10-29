Ram Gopal Varma in legal trouble over Rs. 29.67 dues: Production house issues warning

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed in legal trouble after the production banner Eclatant Films Private Limited issued a public notice against him to recover ₹29.67 crore.

Not just that, the production house has also warned all producers, distributors, broadcasters, and OTT platforms not to engage in any transactions with the 'Satya' maker without their written permission.

According to the company, they had sent Ram Gopal Varma a legal notice on 15 October this year, asking him to pay the total outstanding amount of INR 29,67,64,000, including INR 11,38,92,000 in interest.

The director owes the amount under an agreement dated April 10, 2010, which was also recognized by the Bombay High Court in its 17 April 2013 order.

Now, the company has given RGV until October 30, 2026, to pay the complete amount.

The notice states that in case Ram Gopal Varma is not able to clear his dues by the deadline, the company can exercise its legal rights over his films and projects under the agreement. This implies that the company will have control over RGV’s shares, rights, interests, revenue, and the exploitation rights of those projects.

As per the agreement, RGV must obtain a written NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the company for any film production, co-production, direction, or writing activities, or for joining forces with any third party.

Therefore, the company has clearly warned that anyone or any company planning to buy, license, distribute, broadcast, or stream the rights of projects falling under this agreement should obtain the NOC first; otherwise, they will be working at their own risk, as the company can take all legal actions, including injunctions and recovery, against them.

Ram Gopal Varma has not yet responded to this matter.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is presently busy with 'Police Company', which will star Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.

--IANS

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