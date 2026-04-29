Ram Charan's 'Peddi' unit begins filming final song

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, have now begun filming the final song of the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the number will be a sensational special song featuring Ram Charan. "The song is currently being shot in Hyderabad which is guaranteed to set theatres on fire," says a source, who also informs that the song will contain a surprise element in it for audiences.

"The tune, the dance, the granduer set and a surprise in it will make the audience go berserk. The song, that has been set to tune by A R Rahman, will be another sure-shot chartbuster," says the source.

It may be recalled that the makers had confirmed a week ago that the entire shoot of 'Peddi' would be wrapped up in six more days.

Prior to that, Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to issue a statement. It had said, "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for 'Peddi'. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output."

It then went on to say, "With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June."

Stating that the exact date of release would be announced very soon, the makers thanked fans for their continued support and patience. "It truly means a lot to us," the film unit had said.

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.

--IANS

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